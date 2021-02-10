PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council was sent a letter by Lynn Porada, who works with animal rescues in the area asking the borough to consider creating a stray cat ordinance to help with the overpopulation of cats in the borough.
Porada focused on the need for irresponsible pet owners to get their cats spayed and neutered to stop the spread of unwanted litters of kittens. She said people think they’re doing good when they feed the stray cats, but without getting them fixed, the problem will just continue to grow.
She has approached the council in the past about this issue, but no action has been taken.
“For several years, I have been approaching your board about creating and implementing an ordinance that will not only help the cats but help the few –pretty much only me for that matter –who work tirelessly at keeping the unwanted feral kitties from reproducing with nowhere to go,” Porada wrote.
Porada included a sample ordinance that was enacted in Plum Borough, Allegheny County.
The ordinance read; “Whereas, the council of the borough finds and declares that improperly managed populations of community cats could pose a danger to the health, safety, or welfare of the public and,
Whereas the council of the borough desires to adopt an ordinance imposing a feeding ban on community cats that are not part of a properly managed colony so as to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public.”
The council agreed this ordinance was a good starting point, but said it left too many questions on how to enforce such an ordinance. The sample ordinance did not include the “violations and penalties” section.
“While it looks like a good start, and something that is potentially helpful, it doesn’t go far enough. I would like to look at this, but we need a more cohesive ordinance,” Councilman Justin Cameron said.
Borough Manager Toby Santik said the ordinance was moving in the right direction, but was full of holes. He said it was difficult to fix ignorance to the issues, and that education is what the council needs to do.
“Lynn is part of a network… this network should come together and take this to a higher level also. I’d be willing to sit down with this network and get them in front of Senator (Cris) Dush, get them in front of State Representative (Brian) Smith and address it from that level and start to bring it down,” Santik said.
Santik also made note that Porada said she often brings low cost spay and neuter clinics to the area. He said there needed to be more focus on these clinics, and spreading the word more so more people took advantage of these clinics.
“Let’s take it to as many outlets as we can, then bring it back to the center. What she proposes here, yeah it will work. Plum Borough has proven, it will work. At this point, I agree with what you’re saying, let’s get together and hash this out,” Santik said.
Council President Michele Lorenzo said she believed Porada would be more than happy to sit and go over everything with the council, and that she had probably been too busy to attend the council meeting in person.