PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council made no motion regarding the requested rezoning of five West Mahoning Street properties for a proposed Arby’s restaurant during its meeting Monday evening.
Council President Michele Lorenzo called for a motion in favor of the rezoning. No council member spoke to make a motion, which means the request has been dropped with no support of the council on the rezoning from traditional neighborhood development to commercial.
Prior to the council officially calling for a motion on the subject, two citizens signed up for public comment who spoke against the possible rezoning. The first to speak was Michael VanCherry, who spoke about the history of the town and how the founders kept business separate from the area they lived. He also said he did not want to see exceptions made that would compromise the character of the town.
The second speaker was once again Bill Smathers who lives in the West Mahoning neighborhood. He mentioned the public hearing that had been held on May 19 regarding the possible rezoning, and highlighted all the information he felt the developer, Milo Ritton, did not explain to the borough.
“During his presentation, many of us were disappointed because we didn’t hear him address any of the traffic or safety concerns. We didn’t hear any meaningful tax revenue or financial impact projections, and most importantly, we didn’t hear how Arby’s would positively impact our community. What we did hear was the many Punxsutawney residents who feel that his plan would have a negative impact on our community,” Smathers said.
Following the lack of motion, Lorenzo formally announced that no rezoning would take place to the applause of the citizens gathered in the Community Center to see what action would be taken.
“Nope, we’re done. That’s a no go,” Lorenzo said to the audience.
The rest of the meeting proceeded as normal. Smathers offered a statement after the meeting as the most vocal of all the West Mahoning Street residents.
“It is good news for us in the neighborhood, but I think it is also very good news for the community. Punxsutawney is someplace special, and hopefully Mr. Ritton will build something on those lots that will benefit the town as a whole,” Smathers said.
Smathers said he and some neighbors tried to find why people might be in favor of the proposal.
“Honestly, it was never us being against an Arby’s, it was where they were putting the Arby’s. Mr. Ritton knew when he bought that lot that it was not commercial, and he was the one that was trying to change it, not us.”
He was appreciative of the council, and said they were very considerate through the whole process, and they had each spoken with the residents about the issue. Smathers also said they have a difficult job in running the borough.