PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council’s Tuesday evening meeting was brief, focused mostly on the possible creation of a dog park within the borough.
Jason Martino came to address the council once again about the possibility of adding a dog park to Punxsutawney. He has been busy since he first presented the idea to the council, getting signatures of supporters and estimates for the installation of fencing.
“You sent us a pretty extensive list, hats off to you, buddy. I commend you on your effort here,” Council member Toby Santik said.
The signatures are only supporters of the idea right now, but Martino said about half of those who signed said they would be willing to donate to the creation of the park. He also said he hadn’t approached people for financial help yet, waiting until he had a decision from the council on moving forward with the project.
Santik also asked who would be maintaining the park if it was created. Martino said he and his wife live close to the prospective park location, and plan to be there about four times a week. He said they are willing to clean anything other pet owners neglect.
Council member Michele Lorenzo questioned the need for insurance for the park in the case that a dog would attack another dog or a person. Borough secretary Billie Kinnan had looked into adding the liability insurance to the borough’s existing policy, since it is the borough’s property. Martino said he would be willing to look into how DuBois handles its dog park.
Martino has also met with a local firm regarding installation of the fence, and received a much lower quote from him than the first vendor he approached for the project. Council member Justin Cameron backed up the quality of work, saying the same man had just finished putting up a fence at his house, and he was pleased with the work.
The council has an optimistic outlook toward the dog park, but voted to table the issue until they have a clear idea of how the insurance will be handled.
The council also voted to approve the the Punxsutawney Fire Department’s request to have its Halloween parade on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. The parade will gather at NAPA Auto and travel down East Union Street to Barclay Square. The firemen will then watch over trick-or-treaters in the borough following the parade.
The fire department’s requests for its annual Pizza and Prevention fundraiser were also approved. They requested to close Cranberry Alley from North Findley Street to the parking lot behind Hair Trends.They will be setting up a pizza trailer in the alley for the day. They will also be bagging four parking meters in parking lot on North Findley Street for delivery drivers.