PUNXSUTAWNEY — Smoke that has been troubling many in the borough was the subject of a resident’s appearance before the Punxsutawney Borough Council at their meeting Tuesday evening.
Sara Magolis addressed council about an ongoing issue she said she has brought to the attention of several authority figures around town, with, she said, no solution. Magolis lives in the area of Railroad street, and said the smoke in the area is harmful to anyone there.
She said someone came from Jenks Avenue to complain about the smoke there as well. She said there have been multiple complaints from her tenant, her brother, and herself about the issue, but nothing has been done.
“We’ve heard this story before, not from you, but yes, we are aware of that, and we have an ordinance, a smoke ordinance,” Larry Chenoga said.
He encouraged Magolis to call Mary McHenry, the code enforcement officer, when she sees the smoke next. Magolis said she has already talked to McHenry and was told to go to the police department. She said she already has her own pictures of the smoke.
“It’s not being corrected, and from what I understand there’s a high sulfur content in the smoke, and if you’re burning really poor coal this can happen. I don’t know, but my next stop would be the EPA, because we have tried everything,” Magolis said.
Chenoga later corrected himself and said the current ordinance applies to outdoor furnaces only, not indoor ones. He said the council would have to take the problem under consideration and would get back to her.
During the President’s Report, Williams said he had seen a lot of people walking their dogs without leashes and not cleaning up after them lately. His main area of concern was the dike along the Mahoning Shadow Trail. He asked if there was a law or ordinance that could be enforced to alleviate the situation.
Police Chief Matt Conrad confirmed there is both a leash law in the borough and an ordinance for defecating on properties.
“For us to be able to enforce that is pretty difficult. The only thing I could suggest is maybe the borough purchasing one of those dog baggy kiosks to place in a a couple places along the trail,” Conrad said.
Michele Lorenzo spoke about the Festival in the Park planned for this summer in Barclay Square. She said plans are coming along nicely, and the park is going to be filled with food vendors as in years past. She also said a number of bands are lined up already including a christian band for Sunday, an AC/DC tribute band, a Bon Jovi and Journey tribute band, and Johnny Cash tribute band.
“It’s a very positive outlook for our community, and the Punxsy Chamber of Commerce is doing an outstanding job as well,” Lorenzo said. “Everybody support our local people, and we’ll pull together and do everything we can.”