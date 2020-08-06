PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council held a special meeting last Tuesday where a motion to reorganize was made.
Council President Bill Williams was absent from the meeting, so it was chaired by Vice President Jim Bianco.
Larry Chenoga, former council president, motioned for council to reorganize, which was seconded by council member Cindy Rebuck. When voted on, the motion passed with a 5-1 vote, with the sole “no” coming from Bianco.
Chenoga then nominated Michele Lorenzo for council president, which was again seconded by Rebuck. Again, this passed with a 5-1 vote, with Bianco being the single “no.”