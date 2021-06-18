PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Manager Toby Santik gave project updates on Indiana Street and East End Playground, as well as mentioning a new project he is eager to start at Clark Terrace during the council meeting Monday.
Santik requested approval for the final payment to Kukurin Contracting for $220,893.18, and reported the Indiana Street project is currently under budget by a significant amount.
“I’m happy to announce at this point, with one final set of invoices coming from EADS due to the closing of the PennVEST loan, and the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) walkthrough, which EADS will charge us for that, this project came in at $160,000 under budget,” Santik said.
Santik also shared that with the rebid of the East End Playground project, the borough received five bids back this time. The project only received one bid during the previous bidding period, forcing the project to be rebid, and extend the timeline.
“After long meetings with DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources), we have come to the point where we have now three new bids on doing the tennis courts, which has been long overdue and long awaited,” Santik said.
Based on what the borough receives as a total project amount, the DCNR will match them on funds. The final balance on the project will be handled by the interested parties, the families who started the park project.
The borough will open the bids on June 23, and during July’s meeting, the borough will be able to announce when the project will be started.
“And finally, another long awaited project, Clark Terrace. The contractor is to finalize his bid application with Gwin Dobson, and Foreman Consulting Engineers, and when that is done it will be submitted to the borough, we will also sign off. Unfortunately we have a four to six week period for obtaining materials,” Santik said.
He is expecting the start date for the project to be sometime at the beginning of August, and finish up at the end of August.
Santik described the project as another borough neighborhood project.