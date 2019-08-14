PUNXSUTAWNEY – Punxsutawney Borough Manager Ben White has resigned effective Sept. 6, the borough council learned this week.
“It saddens my heart to make this request, but before I do, I’ll tell you a little about Ben,” Council President Larry Chenoga said as he began his president’s report.
White has been the longest standing borough manager the Punxsutawney borough has ever had, working some 15 years for the Borough.
“To me, it’s a sad day to see him go, but it was his decision,” Chenoga said. “I tried to talk him out of it, and I did talk him into giving us two extra weeks. I thank him for that,” Chenoga said.
Chenoga then asked for a motion to accept the resignation with regret, which initially was met with complete silence by the rest of the council. Finally, the motion was made and several members said their thank yous and goodbyes to White. The council session was the last he will attend as borough manager.
The council also revisited the request made by American Cell at a previous meeting to install five small cell node facilities which are essentially telephone poles. Borough Solicitor Nick Gianvito proposed two resolutions for the installation of the small cell facilities.
The first, Resolution 2019-08 establishes an application fee for American Cell to pay for the right to install the telephone poles. The resolution establishes a $100 installation fee to be paid by American Cell per small cell node facility and a recurring $270 annual fee per per small cell node facility. These are the maximum fees the borough is allowed to charge under FCC regulations.
The second, Resolution 2019-09, was to establish application fees for future requests for small cell facilities in the area. It mirrors the first resolution, but is not for American Cell specifically, but for any future requests.
Council member Justin Cameron also informed the council he had talked with an American Cell representative about an existing pole. The pole they would like to use was previously a Verizon pole, but Verizon is going to vacate the pole, and they will be able to put an American Cell pole in the same location. This does not affect the number of poles American Cell is requesting, just provides them with a location already occupied by a pole.
In the vote for these resolutions, the council had a vote of 5-2 for the resolutions. Council members James Bianco and Jeanne Porada voted against the resolutions for the American Cell poles. The vote carried and the resolutions were approved.
The Mayor also took the time to give praise to the Punxsutawney Police Department for its successful National Night Out celebration.
“Without two people especially, Chief Conrad and Chief Clerk Jan Bosak, who behind the scenes do a lot of this work, with help, but it’s growing by leaps and bounds, and every year it seems to get much better... I would like to publicly thank both Chief Conrad and Jan Bosak for the amount of time and effort they put into National Night out,” Mayor Richard Alexander said.