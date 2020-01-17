PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council this week approved the purchase of a new police vehicle after much debate on the cost and model.
Toby Santik announced the request during the Borough Manger’s report, saying the current vehicles are all older, and there is money in the budget for the purchase. He deferred to Police Chief Matt Conrad to present quotes that had been obtained.
Conrad said a quote from Tri-Star Motors totaled $44,273.98 for a Ford Explorer fully outfitted as a police vehicle. He also said Ford is supposed to have made the last changes to the Explorer, so equipment placed in the new vehicle should be transferable into any future vehicles.
“The cruiser will be just like the unmarked SUV we have, except this one will be marked,” Conrad said. “The 2010 Ford Explorer will be the one that comes out of service... It has over 100,000 miles on it and it’s just there right now. We don’t really use it.”
The money for the vehicle will come from the capital fund, and would be an annual payment like the other vehicles purchased by the borough, according to Secretary Billie Kinnan.
“We make one payment a year for like 5 or 6 years is how we’ve been doing it. We just paid off the public works truck, so at the moment we have no more vehicle payments,” Kinnan said.
Kinnan said the payment for the last police car that was paid off was around $6,000-$7,000 a year.
Council member Larry Chenoga expressed concerns about the vehicle and cost.
“Why are we getting the Cadillac of vehicles?” Chenoga asked. “I think that’s an awful lot to pay for a police car that sits in the parking lot 90 percent of the time.”
Conrad responded that the Ford Explorer SUV is the model used by most police departments, and is the same vehicle that was purchased for the department in 2017. This was echoed by Mayor Richard Alexander.
“To rebut that comment about it sitting in the parking lot 90 percent of the time, I don’t think any of our vehicles would have over 100,000 miles if that was the case,” Conrad said.
Chenoga maintained his opposition to spending that much money on a vehicle right now, especially after raising taxes. He said the community would be better served by buying something like the State Police drive. Alexander and Conrad responded that the Explorer is the same vehicle used by the state police.
A motion was made by Jim Bianco to purchase the vehicle, and seconded by Jeanne Porada. The motion passed in a 6-1 vote, with Chenoga opposing the purchase.