PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are industrial, commercial and residential building permits issued from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 in the Punxsutawney Borough:
Residential
- Shed/Fence, 211 Marion Ave., $3,000.
- Roof replacement, 126 State St., $4,200.
- Roof replacement, 203 W. Liberty St., $3,600.
- Cement sidewalks, 211 Elk St., no cost available.
- Demolition of house, 100 Gaskill Ave., $9,000.
- Roof replacement, 700 Cherry St., $4,800.
- Siding, 119 State Street, no cost available.
Commercial
- Metal roofing on steeples, 714 Sutton St., St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, $119,000.
- New signs, 201 W. Mahoning St., Rite Aid, $15,000.
- Installing cement parking lot, 22740 Route 119, Joe’s Drive In, $50,000.