PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are industrial, commercial and residential building permits issued in July for Punxsutawney Borough.

Residential

  • Roof replacement, 1005 W. Mahoning Street, no cost available.
  • Replace porch steps, 228 Pine Street, $200.
  • Replace Sidewalks, 314 N. Findley Street, no cost available.
  • Roof replacement and sidewalks, 318 N. Findley Street, no cost available.
  • Roof replacement, 200 ½ New York Avenue, no cost available.
  • Enclosing porch, 515 N. Penn Street, no cost available.
  • Installing siding, 117 Cherry Street, no cost available.
  • Roof replacement, 204 S. Penn Street, no cost available.
  • Roof replacement, 219 S. Main Street, no cost available.
  • Above ground swimming pool and deck, 104 Belmont Avenue, no cost available.
  • Fence and porch railing replacement, 2020 Woodland Avenue, no cost available.
  • Shed roof replacement, 208 N. Main Street, no cost available.
  • Porch roof replacement, 315 Indiana Street, no cost available.
  • Fence installation and miscellaneous repairs, 325 Indiana Street, no cost available.
  • Replace front porch, 303 Pine Street, $5,000.
  • Above ground swimming pool, 302 Park Avenue, $150.
  • Above ground swimming pool, 208 Elk Street, $200.
  • Construction of porch roof, 515 Cherry Street, $7,100.
  • Construction of patio with roof, 117 Monticello Drive, $13,680.
  • Construction of deck with roof, 601 Cherry Street, no cost available.
  • Replacement of windows, 200 N. Main Street, no cost available.
  • Roof Replacement, 412 E. Mahoning Street, no cost available.
  • Metal carport, 222 S. Main Street, no cost available.
  • New shed, 603 Cherry Street, no cost available.
  • Roof replacement, 101 W. Union Street, no cost available.
  • Fencing, siding, windows, two sheds, 159 Weber Avenue, no cost available.
  • New porch with roof, 724 Woodland Avenue, $3,800.
  • Fence replacement, deck and steps, 130 Cherry Street, no cost available.

Commercial

  • New sign, 205, Woodland Avenue, no cost available.
  • New sign, 114 Maple Avenue, $525.
  • Gimmicks repair awning, 208 Ridge Avenue, no cost available.
  • Roof and wall repairs, 111 N. Findley Street, $50,000.
  • PNC Bank interior renovations, 200 E. Mahoning Street, $40,000.

