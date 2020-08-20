PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are industrial, commercial and residential building permits issued in July for Punxsutawney Borough.
Residential
- Roof replacement, 1005 W. Mahoning Street, no cost available.
- Replace porch steps, 228 Pine Street, $200.
- Replace Sidewalks, 314 N. Findley Street, no cost available.
- Roof replacement and sidewalks, 318 N. Findley Street, no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 200 ½ New York Avenue, no cost available.
- Enclosing porch, 515 N. Penn Street, no cost available.
- Installing siding, 117 Cherry Street, no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 204 S. Penn Street, no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 219 S. Main Street, no cost available.
- Above ground swimming pool and deck, 104 Belmont Avenue, no cost available.
- Fence and porch railing replacement, 2020 Woodland Avenue, no cost available.
- Shed roof replacement, 208 N. Main Street, no cost available.
- Porch roof replacement, 315 Indiana Street, no cost available.
- Fence installation and miscellaneous repairs, 325 Indiana Street, no cost available.
- Replace front porch, 303 Pine Street, $5,000.
- Above ground swimming pool, 302 Park Avenue, $150.
- Above ground swimming pool, 208 Elk Street, $200.
- Construction of porch roof, 515 Cherry Street, $7,100.
- Construction of patio with roof, 117 Monticello Drive, $13,680.
- Construction of deck with roof, 601 Cherry Street, no cost available.
- Replacement of windows, 200 N. Main Street, no cost available.
- Roof Replacement, 412 E. Mahoning Street, no cost available.
- Metal carport, 222 S. Main Street, no cost available.
- New shed, 603 Cherry Street, no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 101 W. Union Street, no cost available.
- Fencing, siding, windows, two sheds, 159 Weber Avenue, no cost available.
- New porch with roof, 724 Woodland Avenue, $3,800.
- Fence replacement, deck and steps, 130 Cherry Street, no cost available.
Commercial
- New sign, 205, Woodland Avenue, no cost available.
- New sign, 114 Maple Avenue, $525.
- Gimmicks repair awning, 208 Ridge Avenue, no cost available.
- Roof and wall repairs, 111 N. Findley Street, $50,000.
- PNC Bank interior renovations, 200 E. Mahoning Street, $40,000.