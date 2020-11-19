PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are industrial, commercial and residential building permits issued from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 in the Punxsutawney Borough.
Residential
- Roof replacement, 223 Dinsmore Ave., no cost available.
- New steps, 123 State St., $387.
- Roof replacement, 208 Virginia St., no cost available.
- Roof repair, 310 Beyer Ave., no cost available.
- Sidewalk repair, 317 Pine St., no cost available.
- New shed, 260 N. Findley St., no cost available.
- New shed, 603 Myrtle Ave., no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 203 Martha St., no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 113 State St., no cost available.
- New shed, 204 Cleveland St., no cost available.
- New deck, 313 Rockland Ave., no cost available.
- Cement driveway, 316 Pine St., no cost available.
- Front porch repair, 120 Sandra Drive, no cost available.
- New shed, 300 Greenwood Ave., no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 510 Graffius Ave., no cost available.
- Blacktop driveway, 300 Elk St., no cost available.
- Construct roof over deck, 116 Sandra Drive, no cost available.
- Sidewalk/driveway replacement, 909 E. Mahoning St., no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 247 Pine St., no cost available.
- New shed, 411 N. Main St., no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 228 Pine St., no cost available.
- Replacement of windows, 307 E. Union St., no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 109 Church St., no cost available.
Commercial
- Roof replacement, 611 E. Mahoning St., Clark Brown Sheet Metal Shop, $20,000.
- Front porch replacement, 314 W. Mahoning St., Nicholas Gianvito Law Office, $11,200.
- Cell tower equipment upgrade, 500 Beyer Ave., $15,000.
- Interior commercial remodel, 219 N. Findley St., $65,000.