PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are industrial, commercial and residential building permits issued in September for Punxsutawney Borough.
Residential
- Roof replacement, 201 Marion Avenue, no cost available.
- Window replacement, 320 Oakland Avenue, no cost available.
- Porch replacement, 714 Sutton Street, $4,000.
- Porch steps, 112 Clark Street, $350.
- Replacement of siding, 205 Park Avenue, no cost available.
- Installation of fence and shed, 201 Virginia Avenue, no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 208 Murray Alley, no cost available.
- Fence replacement, 109 Beyer Avenue, no cost available.
- Porch replacement, 205 Highland Avenue, $800.
- Roof and door replacement, 206 Perry Street, no cost available.
- New home construction, 22367 Route 119, $257,600.
- Fence installation, 313 Pennsylvania Avenue, no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 203 Dinsmore Avenue, no cost available.
- Repair basement wall, 410 Rockland Avenue, $13,000.
- Deck replacement, 123 Beyer Avenue, $3,000.
- Carport construction, 203 Horatio Street, no cost available.
- New shed, 321 Pine Street, no cost available.
- Construction of lean-to roof, 512 Rockland Avenue, $3,500.
- Roof replacement, 407 ½ Sutton Street, no cost available.
- New shed, 506 W. Mahoning Street, no cost available.
- New shed, 308 S. Elk Street, no cost available.
- Soffit, facia, awning, 115 E. Union Street, no cost available.
- Replace two outside walls on house, 704 Cherry Street, $500.
- New shed, 318 N. Findley Street, no cost available.
- New fence, 701 Myrtle Avenue, no cost available.
- Porch replacement, 149 Perry Street, no cost available.
- Porch replacement, 128 Church Street, $2,000.
- Roof replacement, 302 Cleveland Street, no cost available.
- Roof repair, 502 W. Mahoning Street, no cost available.
- Fence installation, 703 E. Mahoning Street, no cost available.
- Porch post replacement, 538 N. Main Street, $900.
- Porch post replacement, 109 N. Main Street, $350.
Commercial
- Roof repair, 121 R. S. Gilpin Street, no cost available.
- Handicap ramp replacement, 400 W. Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society, $3,000.
- Commercial Remodel, 219 W. Mahoning Street, Punxsy Perk Cafe, $12,000.
- Roof replacement, 135 E. Mahoning Street, Pantall Hotel, $208,573.
- Sign installation, 100 Elk Run Avenue, Sheetz, no cost available.
- Sign installation, 1076 E. Mahoning Street, no cost available.
- Interior remodel, 200 E. Mahoning Street, $250,000.
Demolition
- Demolition of house, 245 Pine Street, $3,000.
- Demolish garage, replace foundation wall, 536 Graffius Avenue, $4,500.
- Demolition of house, 318 ½ Elk Run Avenue, $5,000.
- Demolition of fire damaged house, 304 Elk run Avenue, $10,191.