PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in July.

Residential

  • Garage roof repair, 225 Graffius Ave., no cost available.
  • Fence installation, 220 Park Ave., no cost available.
  • Shed/home repairs, 301 Park Ave., no cost available.
  • Minor home repairs, 112 Perry St., no cost available.
  • Porch/driveway repair, 509 Pennsylvania Ave., no cost available.
  • Fence Installation, 601 Cherry St., no cost available.
  • Sidewalk replacement, 113 E. Liberty St., no cost available.
  • Gutters, downspouts, doors, 505 E. Mahoning St., no cost available.
  • Garage roof repairs, 107 Pleasant Ave., no cost available.
  • Shed/home repairs, 519 Cherry St., no cost available.
  • Cement driveway, 519 W. Mahoning St., no cost available.
  • Sidewalk, windows, porch repair, 112 ½ Pleasant Ave., no cost available.
  • Metal roof, new porch steps, 202 Graffius Ave., $425.
  • Porch repairs, 109 Davis Alley, no cost available.
  • Roof replacement, gutters 221 McHugh Ave., no cost available.
  • Above ground swimming pool, 100 Lois Lane, no cost available.
  • Fence installation, 444 Greenwood Ave., no cost available.
  • Shed, 318 North Findley St., no cost available.
  • Roof replacement, 200 Blueberry Drive, no cost available.
  • Garage roof repair, 202 Clearfield St., no cost available.
  • Extend garage roof, 115 Foundry St., no cost available.
  • Siding, roofing, windows, 313 Pennsylvania Ave., no cost available.
  • Above ground swimming pool, 617 W. Mahoning St., $4,000.
  • Roof replacement, 142 Mulligan Drive, no cost available.
  • Front porch repairs, 719 E. Mahoning St., $2,500.

Commercial

  • Sign installation, 475 Beyer Ave., Punxsutawney School District, no cost available.
  • Paving parking lot, 400 Sutton St., no cost available.
  • Paving parking lot, 616 W. Mahoning St., Ss. Cosmas & Damian Catholic School, no cost available.
  • Repair entry steps, 106 E. Union St., Presbyterian Church, $7,500.
  • Interior Alterations, 204 W. Mahoning St., Groundhog Club Headquarters, $200,000.

Demolition

  • House demolition, 521 W. Mahoning St., $15,000.
  • House demolition, 103 Altman Ave., $13,000.

