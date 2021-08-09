PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in July.
Residential
- Garage roof repair, 225 Graffius Ave., no cost available.
- Fence installation, 220 Park Ave., no cost available.
- Shed/home repairs, 301 Park Ave., no cost available.
- Minor home repairs, 112 Perry St., no cost available.
- Porch/driveway repair, 509 Pennsylvania Ave., no cost available.
- Fence Installation, 601 Cherry St., no cost available.
- Sidewalk replacement, 113 E. Liberty St., no cost available.
- Gutters, downspouts, doors, 505 E. Mahoning St., no cost available.
- Garage roof repairs, 107 Pleasant Ave., no cost available.
- Shed/home repairs, 519 Cherry St., no cost available.
- Cement driveway, 519 W. Mahoning St., no cost available.
- Sidewalk, windows, porch repair, 112 ½ Pleasant Ave., no cost available.
- Metal roof, new porch steps, 202 Graffius Ave., $425.
- Porch repairs, 109 Davis Alley, no cost available.
- Roof replacement, gutters 221 McHugh Ave., no cost available.
- Above ground swimming pool, 100 Lois Lane, no cost available.
- Fence installation, 444 Greenwood Ave., no cost available.
- Shed, 318 North Findley St., no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 200 Blueberry Drive, no cost available.
- Garage roof repair, 202 Clearfield St., no cost available.
- Extend garage roof, 115 Foundry St., no cost available.
- Siding, roofing, windows, 313 Pennsylvania Ave., no cost available.
- Above ground swimming pool, 617 W. Mahoning St., $4,000.
- Roof replacement, 142 Mulligan Drive, no cost available.
- Front porch repairs, 719 E. Mahoning St., $2,500.
Commercial
- Sign installation, 475 Beyer Ave., Punxsutawney School District, no cost available.
- Paving parking lot, 400 Sutton St., no cost available.
- Paving parking lot, 616 W. Mahoning St., Ss. Cosmas & Damian Catholic School, no cost available.
- Repair entry steps, 106 E. Union St., Presbyterian Church, $7,500.
- Interior Alterations, 204 W. Mahoning St., Groundhog Club Headquarters, $200,000.
Demolition
- House demolition, 521 W. Mahoning St., $15,000.
- House demolition, 103 Altman Ave., $13,000.