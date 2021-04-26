PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following building permits were issued in the Punxsutawney Borough from March 1 to March 31.

Residential

  • Porch repairs, 514 Myrtle Ave., $3,500.
  • New carport, 411 N. Main St., no cost available.
  • Metal roof, 300 Highland Ave., no cost available.
  • Addition to home, 208 New York Ave., $68,338.
  • Siding and new basement entry, 307 North Main St., $4,300.
  • Deck with roof, 108 Ridge Ave., $2,000.
  • Metal roof, 302 Park Ave., no cost available.
  • Shed, 225 Graffius Ave., no cost available.
  • New home, 353 Horatio St., $85,000.
  • Metal roof, 300 Pennsylvania Ave., no cost available.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos