PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following building permits were issued in the Punxsutawney Borough from March 1 to March 31.
Residential
- Porch repairs, 514 Myrtle Ave., $3,500.
- New carport, 411 N. Main St., no cost available.
- Metal roof, 300 Highland Ave., no cost available.
- Addition to home, 208 New York Ave., $68,338.
- Siding and new basement entry, 307 North Main St., $4,300.
- Deck with roof, 108 Ridge Ave., $2,000.
- Metal roof, 302 Park Ave., no cost available.
- Shed, 225 Graffius Ave., no cost available.
- New home, 353 Horatio St., $85,000.
- Metal roof, 300 Pennsylvania Ave., no cost available.