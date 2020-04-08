PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are building permits issued in Punxsutawney from March 1 through March 30.
Residential
- Replace windows, door, awning, 520 North Penn Street, no cost available
- Siding and windows, 310 1/2 Elk Run Avenue, no cost available
- Porch addition and repairs, 110 South Walnut Street, $16,000
- Fence installation, 102 Ellsmore Avenue, no cost available
- Sidewalk, 125 State Street, no cost available
- Porch steps, 116 Roberts Street, $300
- Porch and railing repairs, 247 Pine Street, $2,200
- Porch repairs and roof supports, 108 Gaskill Avenue, $600
- Roof, siding, concrete driveway, 114 Clark Street, no cost available
- Roof and skirting on mobile home, 118 Sandra Drive, no cost available
- Second story deck with steps, 112 1/2 Lane Avenue, $1,000
- House roof, 307 Greenwood Avenue, no cost available
- Handicap ramp, 105 Morrison Avenue, no cost available
- Porch steps and patio roof, 401 North Penn, $3,000
- Front porch steps, railing, 226 Park Avenue, no cost available
- Roof, fence, 107 Scotland Avenue, no cost available
- Porch, fence and roof repairs, 212 Highland Avenue, no cost available
- House roof, 225 Graffius Avenue, no cost available
- Roof, windows, doors, 210 Altman Avenue, no cost available
Commercial
- Breathe Peace Wellness Spa, wooden sign, 219 North Main Street, no cost available
- Aldi, electric sign, 545 West Mahoning Street, $6,000
- Silver Lining Cafe, renovation for coffee shop, 107 North Findley Street, $100,000