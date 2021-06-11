PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in May.
Residential
- Demolition of garage, 540 N. Main St., no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 115 Shields Ave., no cost available.
- Demolition of garage, 216 Highland Ave., no cost available.
- Installation of fence, 507 N. Penn St., no cost available.
- Installation of fence, 104 Woodland Ave., no cost available.
- Shed placement, 10 Carlton Ave., no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 506 Graffius Ave., no cost available.
- Porch repair, 216 Graffius Ave., $800.
- Shed placement, 117 Clark Terrace, no cost available.
- Garage repair, 230 Park Ave., no cost available.
- Window, fence, roof repair, 121 Highland Ave., no cost available.
- Roofing, windows, 230 N. Main St., no cost available.
- Porch repair, 109 Elk Run Ave., $800.
- Foundation repair, 123 Beyer Ave., $10,000.
- Porch repair, 610 Pine St., no cost available.
- Carport, swimming pool, 307 S. Main St., $500.
- Deck replacement, 313 Woodland Ave., $1,200.
- Roof replacement, 205 Virginia Ave., no cost available.
- Garage roof repair, 303 Oakland Ave., no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 213 Horatio St., no cost available.
- Fence, windows, roof repair, 315 Elk Run Ave., no cost available.
- Replace porch steps, 308 Rockland Ave., $1,700.
- Enclose porch, 114 Marion Ave., no cost available.
Commercial
- Construction of canopy; sidewalks, 465 Beyer Ave., Punxsutawney Elementary School, $750,000.
- Installation of fence, 218 Lane Ave., Playhouse Children’s Center, no cost available.
Sign replacement, 400 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney Area Historical Society, no cost available.