PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney businesses dedicated to the celebration of Groundhog Day are showing their love through specials, extended hours and Phil-related goodies.
Laska’s Pizza, a staple in the community for around 30 years, was named #2 on the “Ultimate Pizza Bucket List in Pennsylvania” survey done by www.onlyinyourstate.com, which helps to bring in many Groundhog Day and Groundhog Festival tourists wanting to try the renowned sauce recipe.
Laska’s passion for Punxsutawney history is also displayed all over the walls, since owner and Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce member Katie Laska is a fan of collecting old photographs and Phil memorabilia.
Preparing for the flood of tourists and local fans, the popular pizza venue brings in a “Punxsutawney Philsner” beer, as well as T-shirts, coffee, mugs, chocolates and cookies.
One staple in the town of Punxsutawney that offers everything Phil, year-round, including his name, is Punxsutawney Phil’s Family Restaurant on Indiana Street. The family-owned restaurant opened in 1976, and has become a “bucket list” stop for many tourists.
The walls are covered in historical Punxsutawney Phil photos and groundhog memorabilia, as well as by paintings and quotes, such as “May all who enter as guests leave as friends.” T-shirts, mugs and souvenirs can be found near the front entrance, too.
Ginger Snapped Bakery & Cafe in downtown Punxsutawney, known for its high-quality coffee and baked goods, will offer several groundhog-related items, like cupcakes, brownies and gluten-free white chocolate rasberry scones, baked by owner Barbie Hales.
On Groundhog Day weekend only, the cafe will also be serving “Ungrapeful Winery” products from Blairsville.
Nonprofit organizations like the Punxsutawney Salvation Army will be offering Groundhog Day fundraisers, with a spaghetti dinner and pancake breakfast and paintings for sale.
The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce posted on its Facebook page, thanking the community for its enthusiasm and respect with the upcoming holiday.
“As we prep for the busy Groundhog Day weekend, we appreciate the community coming together in keeping our town festive and clean,” the post says. “Clearing the sidewalks of any debris, creating attractive storefronts and showing our support for Punxsutawney Phil will be a warm welcoming to visitors.”
Local stores, like Becky Jo’s Farm & Autumn House Farm & Fiberworks downtown, are taking pride in making their business Groundhog Day appropriate for people passing by. Punxsutawney Phil, with other eye-catching props, is seen knitting in the storefront window.
Businesses in surrounding areas, like the town of Big Run, also celebrate Phil’s weekend. Harvey’s Country Cupboard on West Main Street has groundhog cookies and chocolate lollipops, as well as a “free small coffee” with a breakfast sandwich special on Feb. 2.
Anniversaries
On or around Groundhog Day, some local businesses are also celebrating their anniversaries. Lily’s Bakery, Deli and Restaurant on West Mahoning Street has been serving the community for 12 years on Thursday.
Joining the festivities, owner Lill Cameron bakes the “original” groundhog cookie, groundhog sugar cookies and cupcakes. Groundhoggers can purchase cookies and cupcakes one at a time, or by the dozen. The restaurant also offers breakfast, lunch and dinner specials throughout the weekend.
Beverly Philippi, owner of B’s Books at 122 East Mahoning St., said Groundhog Day 2019 will be the store’s 13-year anniversary. She has enjoyed meeting fellow readers from all around the world each year.
Extended hours
Other local businesses will offer extended hours in light of the busy weekend. Punxsy Pizza will stay open until 2 a.m. on Friday, from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
The Flight Deck Restaurant and Lounge, which opened a Punxsutawney location in October, will have extended hours in honor of its first Groundhog Day — 10 a.m. on Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Weekend specials of pulled pork sandwiches, fries, ribs and a dinner buffet will be there in honor of Groundhog Day, as well as happy hour drinks and $2 domestic draft beers. A DJ will start entertainment at 9 p.m. on Friday.
Groundhog Winery on Route 36 will be open until 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The venue carries specially-themed groundhog wines, as well as memorabilia and a photo cutout for tourists to take pictures with.
