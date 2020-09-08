PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School District is taking a unique approach to lunches this year, which has been successful for the most part following the first week of school.
Denise Geist, the Punxsutawney district cafeteria manager, recently gave a report at a school board meeting. The cafeteria staff have been preparing and delivering lunches to the students in their classrooms during each lunch period, according to Geist.
“We’ve never, ever done what we did the first day of school, and we didn’t have a chance to practice preparing 500 meals and delivering them, so we were late the first day. We fixed it, I believe we’ve been on time ever since,” Geist said.
The students were given a choice of meals to choose from ahead of time. After problems with the software company and the way labels were made for the meals, the options had to be lowered to only one. It took the workers three hours to sort labels the first day, Geist explained.
Geist said that to prepare 90 meals for one cart, and then take them on the cart to the rooms, they will not be as hot as she would like them, but said it’s like getting take-out.
“We’re doing the best that we can with the time frame that we have. We’re trying to feed everybody in 10 minutes,” Geist said.
Louise Bennett, the student representative on the board, spoke up to say the students take everything into consideration with everything the cafeteria has to do.
“Everything is going smoothly now, and I think you guys are doing an amazing job,” Bennett said.
Geist also gave a report during the school board meeting about all the meals served over the summer, and the new way of serving lunch since the year started.
She provided a powerpoint presentation on the summer food program, showcasing the hundreds of meals provided to area students. As the summer progressed, the students utilizing the meals lowered each month.
When the program started, Geist had one day to get ready with limited knowledge of how many meals would be needed.
According to Geist, there were 133 students served the first day of the summer program. In April, the count increased to 474 students and the staff was preparing 948 meals daily. The highest was 516 students to serve. The participation started to drop when the county moved to the green phase.
“We served 78,003 meals in five months,” Geist said to the applause of the room. “Those girls and fellas, they worked their butts off and they didn’t’ take a day. None of them had a vacation, they worked the entire year, then the entire summer, and now they’re back at it again.”