PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club sponsored its annual Teddy Bear Picnic Wednesday morning at the Festival in the Park.
The club has hosted the picnic for 29 years, giving prizes for first, second and third place in costume categories. Attendees also parade around the park with their teddy bears and costumes during the picnic.
The costume categories this year included; "My Bear and I (dressed alike)," "My Bear and I with Transportation," "Essential Workers," and "Storybook." There were about 20 entries this year.
“They do a really good job, they put some work into the costumes,” said Dena Taylor of the club.
Two of the costume categories change each year, with this year focusing on some of the essential workers who helped bring the community through the pandemic last year.
Winners of the categories were as follows:
My Bear and I
- 1st place - Aleena Gohn
- 2nd place - Victoria Dietman
- 3rd place - Kolten Lowmaster
My Bear and I with Transportation
- 1st place - Audrey Fox
Essential Workers
- 1st place - Harper and Sydney Overly and Ellie Ross
- 2nd place - Weston Perry
- 3rd place - Bailey Riggleman
Storybook
- 1st place - Cammy Gallagher
- 2nd place - Kenadie and Grady Snyder
The women of CWC are already looking forward to next year and picking the costume themes.