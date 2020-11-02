PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney celebrated Halloween with the annual parade through Barclay Square before trick-or-treating.
The parade walked down East Union Street until reaching Barclay Square. Once to the park, the costumed children walked through the park to the amphitheater. They walked up one side, and down the other to receive a treat from the Punxsutawney Fire Department.
The Punxsutawney Police led the parade, followed by a Punxsutawney fire truck. Children in costumes lined up along the road to wait for the vehicles to start down the road, marking the start of the parade.
The Punxsutawney High School Band also joined the parade, playing their songs as they followed the fire truck. All of the members of the band were dressed in costume or face paint for the parade.
Once the band and a few more fire trucks were passed, families spilled into the street to follow behind in the parade. Children waited in line to walk across the amphitheater stage for the fire department’s costume contest before getting their treat.
Children slowly filtered out into the rest of town from Barclay Square to go trick-or-treating following the parade and costume contest.