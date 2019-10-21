PUNXSUTAWNEY — The annual Halloween Festival in Punxsutawney moved from the park to the Nomadic Trading Company this year.
All proceeds from the event are donated to the Punxsutawney Radio Emergency Associated Communications Team, REACT.
“They do a lot for our town, so they try to have something going on for them,” Mandi Perry said, one of the event planners.
Michele Lorenzo, also known as “Boo,” has been staging the Halloween Festival for seven years now. Lorenzo is with Punxsutawney Dental, one of the main sponsors for the event, along with some other local businesses. This was the first year the festival was moved indoors.
The festival is free to the public, and aims to bring the community and children together to enjoy Halloween. All the games are free, and everybody wins something.
“Its just a good time to be able to allow them to dress up. We have a Halloween Costume Contest with great prizes,” Perry said.
The contest is broken into several categories to give more children a chance to win. The winners this year were Kal-el Waksmunski for scariest, Falisha and Brayden Campbell for the cutest, Nikolai and Michael Schultheis for the most original, and Paityn, Rohwyn, and Tallyn Thompson and Krew Fillhart won Judge’s Choice.
There were plenty of games for children to play for prizes as well. They had a small ring toss game, a bean bag toss, and a strong man hammer game. Popular Halloween music played all day at one end of the building, drawing children over to dance along.