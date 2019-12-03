PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Home for the Holidays Parade kicked off the holiday season in Punxsutawney with a bang Saturday evening.
The parade was immediately followed by fireworks lighting up the sky over town, so even those who didn’t attend the parade knew the holidays had officially begun. The fireworks display was sponsored by the Punxsutawney Eagles Club.
All of the parade units were festively decorated, and many had costumed characters aboard. Among those in the parade were elves, a snowman, and even The Grinch who rode through on a float for Snacks to Grow On.
Families lined the street as children waited for floats with people handing out candy or other treats. One float handed out some light-up wands to the children as they walked past, which had many children excited as they saw them coming down the street.
Four-legged friends walked in the parade too, including dogs, and even a horse pulling a small sleigh.
Following the parade, many people moved to Barclay Square to participate in the lighting of the community tree with the Rotary Club. After the fireworks display finished, a countdown was started for the tree lighting. The community tree is also surrounded by all the trees for the Rotary’s Circle of Trees.
After all the time spent out in the cold, Santa Claus was waiting at the Eagles Club to enjoy cookies and milk with the children. The parade winners were also announced during the after parade party, which was sponsored by the Eagle’s Ladies Auxiliary.
The parade was broken into categories for best walking unit, vehicle, float, performer, and fire truck. The following were the winning units of the Home for the Holidays Parade
Walking Units
- First place — Girl Scout Service Unit 2629
- Second place — Cub Scout Pack 245
- Third place — Just Us for the Animals
Vehicles
- First place — Punxsutawney Area Community Center Train
- Second place — Past to Present Machinery Association
- Third place — Frank’s Star Lunch
Floats
- First place — Shop ‘n Save
- Second place — Jesse DeChurch and Autumn Kunselman singing Christmas Carols
- Third place — Punxsutawney Christian School
Performers
- First place — Punxsutawney Area Marching Band
- Second place — Londonettes
- Third place — Kidnetix
Fire Trucks
- First place — Lindsey Volunteer Fire Department’s tower truck
- Second place — Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company’s brush truck pulling a gingerbread house
- Third place — Central Fire Department’s utility truck and boat