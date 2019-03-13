PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Senior Center, according to its director, is dedicated to shaping and bettering the lives of area seniors through activities and fellowship.
Incorporated under the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging umbrella, the center is located at New Beginnings Church at 2785 Walston Road. It moved from its downtown Punxsutawney location in the summer of last year.
Director Debbie Long spends Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the PASC, incorporating new activities for area seniors and talking with caregivers.
She said she is always trying to bring motivational incentives on board, such as having the seniors walk laps around the gymnasium, which enters them into a drawing each Friday for a bag of goodies. Regular activities, like ice cream socials, bingo, a pool table and electronic bowling, are offered weekly.
“They really appreciate everything,” she says.
Seniors also undertake art activities, like painting pieces of pottery Long creates and brings to the center, she says. Around Feb. 2, they painted groundhogs. Art tends to give participants a sense of accomplishment, Long adds, for having created something.
PASC volunteers are always needed to serve lunch, make coffee, assist with bingo and spend time with seniors, she said.
Senior centers also act as warming centers, Long said, when storms strike or residents lose electricity.
About 10-15 seniors will visit the center, Long says. Many of the seniors and even volunteers come just for fellowship.
“So many say they’d be on the couch if they weren’t here,” she said. “We are all sitting together, socializing and playing games and cards.”
Long, a Punxsuawney native, retired but still needed a job, and found her way to the senior center. She also has a connection to the cause — both her mother and sister have dementia.
The people there, though, feel like home to her.
“They are the most kind, dependable and honest people in the world,” she said. “I had never been to a senior center before — the Agency on Aging is a wonderful and very valuable organization.”
For seniors age 60 and older, a donation of $2.50 is asked for the meal served each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For those age 59 and younger, the cost is $4 per meal.
For more information, call the PASC at 814-938-8376.
