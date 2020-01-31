PUNXSUTAWNEY — Anna Rugh and volunteers for the Challenger Baseball League make it their mission to help children enjoy playing ball and making friends each season.
The Punxsutawney Challengers’ first season was in 2014 after Anna Rugh saw her nephew playing for the DuBois team. Rugh has a nephew and a great-nephew with Down syndrome who play for the DuBois league.
Challenger leagues are sanctioned divisions of local Little League districts. There is no cost or registration fee to play. Registration for the 2020 season will be Feb. 9 and 12 at Flashover Club on North Findley Street.
Rugh’s nephew, Will Cuba, and his wife Keri coordinate the DuBois league where their son plays. This works well for the two leagues because they play each other often, taking turns traveling for games.
“I’m a speech therapist with the school, so I knew a lot of the kids who were playing anyway. It was kind of something that felt natural, then when we had Will we wanted to see the program continue to be successful and grow,” Keri Cuba said.
Eligible to participate is anyone who couldn’t play in a regular league. Some are in wheelchairs or use walkers, and some are autistic, making them a bit more difficult to coach due to behavioral obstacles.
“In the Challenger league, it is an adaptive game, so we can make our own adjustments and rules. We try to follow the regular rules as much as we can, though,” Rugh said.
Most of the time the coaches pitch to players, or a tee is used. A game lasts an average of three innings, about an hour, as some of the players become agitated or lose interest within that time frame.
The league also has “buddies” who will join the children on the field to help direct them during play.
“We would prefer the parents enjoy watching their kids play. They have enough to deal with, it’s just really nice to have them enjoy the kids play,” Rugh said. “They (buddies) are really essential to helping us play because some of the kids need help understanding where to run.”
Rugh said the league wants to help the youngsters be independent where they can, and help them make friends. Too often children with disabilities have trouble making friends, he said.
“You wouldn’t believe how many people I’ve had cry watching these kids play,” Rugh said. “When you watch them enjoy playing it’s emotional.”