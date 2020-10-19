PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce presented a check to the Punxsutawney Borough Council from the proceeds of the Festival in the Park.
The chamber gave the borough a check for $2,000 following the council meeting last Tuesday.
“We took out our deposits for our bands for 2021, and then gave the balance to the borough,” said Katie Laska, chamber president.
The chamber also got the Home for the Holidays approved by council to have a celebration all day Saturday, Nov. 28. The chamber will be having games and vendors in the park Saturday leading up to the parade.
“We’ll have some food trucks, games, and vendors in the park and we’re going to try to extend it right into the parade so they can get something to eat, hot chocolate. We’re going to try to get some Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops to do some other things,” Laska said.
She is also hoping to have some fireworks for the day, but the chamber is still working out the details.
The Home for the Holidays Parade was approved for Saturday, Nov. 28.
“The Chamber’s goal is to promote local businesses, commerce and tourism during the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year holiday seasons,” Laska said.
The Punxsutawney Rotary Club will also be hosting another Circle of Trees in Barclay Square as in years past.