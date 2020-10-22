PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce celebrated its annual awards presentation with a mixer event Tuesday rather than the typical formal luncheon.
The Visitors Center at Gobbler’s Knob was transformed into the perfect venue with a speaker’s podium and table for the awards presentation, and plenty of tables and seating for those attending to show their support of the community. The weather was clear, allowing the event to be held out on the back patio of the center.
Bob Cardamone, executive director of the chamber, began the ceremony with a speech that covered the importance of the chamber, significant events it was able to hold this year, and the future plans it has for the community.
He introduced each member of the board to be recognized for their contribution to the community.
“The board and their committees are critical to accomplishing the chamber’s mission and goals, and we usually set goals that are sometimes unachievable, but we want to do that just so we can try to accomplish things,” Cardamone said.
Today, the Punxsutawney Chamber has 318 members, and 11 five-star members, which is the highest number of five-star members it has ever had, according to Cardamone. These memberships are $750 a year, and is a big help in funding the chamber events around town.
“We believe anything can be done when everyone comes together to advance the community and the economic prosperity of the community. And that’s really important because we know as a single entity we can’t really accomplish anything,” Cardamone said. “The only way we can really get anything done is through a lot of collaborations and partnerships.”
Some of the significant events the chamber accomplished this year include a collaborative effort with the DuBois, Brookville, and Indiana chambers for a meet the candidate legislative forum, and partnering with the Punxsutawney Borough to conduct their Festival in the Park. They also began working with local group, The Lemon Drops, who have passed the American Hero Banner project to the chamber.
He said the chamber also was able to maintain virtual operation throughout the COVID shutdown, and worked hard to keep local businesses informed of possible COVID financial assistance. Some businesses were even able to apply for the assistance. The chamber also worked with the borough on grant applications.
Later in the evening, Chamber Vice President Stevette Rosen also spoke about Chamber President Katie Laska and her determination to still host events for the community even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said so many people thought the Festival in the Park could never happen this year, but that Laska was determined they could do it safely. She also gave Laska credit for coming up with Bring-your-own-chair bingo and helping to give the community something to do after so many months of social distancing and limited interactions.
She ended by saying, “and yes, we’re going to have a parade… So thank you madam president for not allowing us to hide under a rock and be afraid.”