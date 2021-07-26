PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce hired an intern from Indiana University of Pennsylvania who has been working on compiling a database of local properties and real estate information for the Jefferson County Development Council (JCDC).
Jared Klepadlo of Scranton is interning with the chamber through the help of IUP Director of Regional Campuses Richard Muth and Chris Koren, also of IUP, and who arranged the partnership.
Klepadlo, a junior at IUP, is a Management Information Systems (MIS) major. He is currently based in the chamber’s office and often works with local real estate officials and Realtors to compile the information on commercial spaces.
“My main project for the internship is to develop a database of commercial real estate, that’s for Jamie (Lefever) with the JCDC, as well as the chamber, any development official,” Klepadlo said.
He said the database will be beneficial in streamlining the process of finding a commercial space for a possible business when they approach the JCDC for help.
“If somebody calls her, and they’re wondering about some sort of space they want to acquire, she doesn’t have to go through six different websites to find information on the property. She can open up the list that I gave her and say ‘Here’s what we have,’” Klepadlo said.
Jamie Lefever, who is the JCDC executive director, echoed this, saying it will help them when trying to find locations for businesses.
“If I have a business call … typically they say ‘do you have this size of a building with this much acreage, in this area?’ Right now we scramble to try to find that, so if we have a database that we can at least point to or look at and maybe find that information quicker it only helps,” Lefever said. “That list is very valuable.”
Klepadlo said this is just one possibility of something he can do with his major. He can do anything computer- or business-related with his focus, and he has also been helping the chamber with any computer-related task.
Klepadlo has been living in Punxsutawney during this internship at the IUP Living and Learning Center. He said Punxsutawney is a similar sized town to where he grew up and he likes the community.
“I do like not being right in the middle of a city. I always say everybody you meet in a small town is way more friendly, and they talk to me like I know them,” Klepadlo said.
Klepadlo said this has been a good networking experience, particularly getting to attend the Jefferson County Development Council’s meeting and get to meet and talk with local government officials. Klepadlo said even just meeting more of the Punxsutawney locals was a good experience, saying that the future is uncertain and any connection could have an impact.