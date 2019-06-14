PUNXSUTAWNEY — The annual golf outing of the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce was held Thursday.
According to chamber board President Katie Laska, the event got its start when several organizations in the community sought a way to streamline their fundraising efforts. She said the idea came from Pam Renwick of the Make-A-Wish Foundation after she noted how many organizations were organizing golf outings.
“She included the Chamber of Commerce, the Punxsutawney Area Community Center, the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center and Make-A-Wish. The organizations divide the money raised after the expenses and all the groups use the money to give back to the community in some way,” Laska said.
Chamber Executive Director Bob Cardamone said the point of the event was for the groups that fundraise at the event to give back to Punxsutawney.
“Each organization is somehow using those funds from this event to benefit the local community in some way,” Cardamone said.
The golf outing was held at the Punxsutawney Country Club and featured 19 different foursomes. Laska said the event is designed to let people help to support their community and have fun at the same time.
“It’s a fun time. It’s a way to donate to these four organizations while having a good time. This is one way to give back and still have fun,” Laska said.
“If you buy a raffle ticket, you may be contributing but might not win. This way, you are contributing and playing golf with your friends at the same time,” Cardamone said.