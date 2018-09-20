PUNXSUTAWNEY — An upcoming event at the Punxsutawney Community Center will showcase local businesses and give job seekers the chance to explore future options.
The First Annual Business Expo & Job Fair, presented by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held Saturday at 220 North Jefferson Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several Jefferson County businesses and organizations will be in attendance to provide resources and information.
Through various events and efforts, the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce works to enhance Punxsutawney and all it has to offer, said a spokesman.
“This event promotes Punxsutawney and the surrounding areas, providing a venue for participating businesses to showcase their products and services, welcoming job seekers and networking opportunities for continued growth in our economy,” according to the Chamber’s Facebook page.
Some participating businesses include Gimmicks Restaurant of 208 Ridge Avenue, ProForm Powdered Metals on Martha Street and the Punxsutawney Memorial Library organization.
Showcasing local organizations, such as the library, is also intended to help get the community involved in its educational programs and encourage local youth.
The PACC also hosts other community-oriented events such as the stress relief forum being held next Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at the New Anchor Inn in Punxsutawney.
For more information, call the Chamber at 814-938-7700 or visit the Facebook page.
