PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce has opened up applications for phase two of the American Hero Banners in town to honor past and present military.
The American Hero Banner project was originally started by a local women’s group known as the “Lemon Drops,” in partnership with the Punxsutawney Rotary Club and chamber. The Lemon Drops saw this project become a reality when the first round of banners were hung this spring.
Now, the group has transitioned the project to be run by the chamber of commerce, who are ready to begin round two of the banners. The application period for round two opened on Sept. 1 and will remain open until Oct. 31. All applications and related materials must be turned into the chamber by this day.
Applications can be found at the Chamber of Commerce or can be downloaded from the chamber website. For questions about the banners, the chamber can be reached at 938-7700 or email chamber@punxsutawney.com.
As part of this second phase, the chamber will also be selling the garden flags the Lemon Drops offered as well. The cost of the banners will be $300, and the garden flags with banners cost $25 each. Without a banner, the garden flags cost $30 each. The chamber is also selling additional garden flags for phase one banners.
The banners are 30 inches by 60 inches, and the garden flags are 12.5 inches by 18 inches. Both will display a photo, rank, name, branch of service, and service era on both sides.
Banners are available on a limited basis because of limitation of available utility poles to hang them from. There will be about 100 banners produced for phase two. There is an unlimited number of garden flags available.
The banners will be hung from spring to fall, then taken down for winter. When the banners are re-hung, it is not a guarantee they will be in the same place as the previous year.