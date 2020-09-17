PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations for the annual Business of the Year and Outstanding Contribution to the Community Award.
These awards were initially scheduled to be presented on Sept. 24, but have been rescheduled to Oct. 20 at Gobbler’s Knob due to scheduling conflicts. The mixer will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. with the awards being presented at 5 p.m. The deadline for nomination submissions is Sept. 28 at 4 p.m.
The nominations forms for Business of the Year and Outstanding Contribution can be found on the Punxsutawney Chamber website, or at the chamber office.
Instead of a formal luncheon event as in years past, this year will be an informal outdoor mixer with light hors d’oeuvres and beverages. The chamber board felt this was best with the continued indoor event restrictions to mitigate COVID-19 spread.
“For years, it’s been an annual luncheon, more formal, and with a guest speaker in addition to the awards, but with the COVID situation we decided an outdoor, more informal event would be better,” said Bob Cardamone, the Punxsutawney Chamber president.
Along with the event changes, there will be no guest speaker at the event either. Cardamone said he and Katie Laska might say a few words, and are planning to speak about the hardships businesses have experienced this year.
Cardamone believes that every local business and community organization that has survived this year deserves some recognition.
Nominations are open to anybody, and they can nominate any business or organization they feel is deserving of these awards. The chamber will meet Oct. 1 to review all the nominations and go over the set criteria that has been used every year to select the winner.
Previous winners for the business award is;
- 2004 –Ragley’s True Value Hardware
- 2005 –FEMCO Machine Company
- 2006 –Fezell’s County Market
- 2007 –Fox’s Pizza Den
- 2008 –BFG Manufacturing Services, Inc.
- 2009 –Miller Brothers Furniture
- 2010 –CRW Home Center, Inc.
- 2011 –Spirit Publishing Co.
- 2012 –Krise Bus
- 2013 –Fairlady and Company
- 2014 –Frank Roberts & Sons
- 2015 –Standard Pennant Company, Inc. 2016 –S & T
- 2017 –Punxsutawney Area Hospital
- 2018 –Proform Powdered Metals, Inc
- 2019 –Dunkel Roofing
And outstanding contribution winners;
- 2015 –Punxsutawney Garden Club
- 2016 –Punxsutawney Groundhog Club
- 2017 –Punxsutawney Rotary Club
- 2018 –Punxsutawney Revitalization: Investing Developing, Enhancing (PRIDE)
- 2019 –Lisa’s Ladybug Patient Care Fund