PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce Inc. (PACC) is seeking candidates for the chamber board of directors. Candidates must be chamber members in good standing.
The PACC Board of Directors is a working board and directors are required to serve on committees and assist with events (days/evenings/weekends).
The board meets the second Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to typically 9 a.m. For additional information, please contact Bob Cardamone at 814-938-7700 or via email at chamber@punxsutawney.com.
Interest can be expressed via email or letter until the close of business on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and outline skills and experiences that will contribute to the chamber’s mission and advance the community and economic prosperity of the Punxsutawney Area Community.