PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with Lisa’s Ladybugs for a T-shirt fundraiser to celebrate National Chamber Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month together.
The chamber is currently selling breast cancer awareness shirts for $20, with $5 of the shirt money being donated to Lisa’s Ladybugs.
Lisa’s Ladybugs is a nonprofit organization in Punxsutawney created to help families that are going through cancer. The group creates an avenue for people to donate to and assist family members during a difficult and emotional time.
“We felt that everyone has had someone in their life touch them that has had breast cancer, family, friends, or themselves, and it was something we wanted to give back to their community,” said Katie Laska, the chamber president.
The shirts are available at the chamber of commerce office, or someone can contact any of the board members about getting a shirt.
Chamber Executive Director Bob Cardamone has also agreed to match $250 to Lisa’s Ladybugs if the group sells all of their shirts. There are currently 100 printed, but Laska said they could get more printed if they get more orders than the 100 they have already.
The T-shirts come in black and white featuring two designs with a pink breast cancer awareness ribbon and Punxsutawney Phil.