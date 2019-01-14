PUNXSUTAWNEY — For those who would like to nominate a member of the Punxsutawney community who deserves recognition for their efforts, there is still time.
The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club is accepting names for “Man and Woman of the Year” awards until the end of the work week.
Recipients will be announced and recognized at the annual Groundhog Club Banquet on Feb. 1, the evening before the furry forecaster, Punxsutawney Phil, makes his weather prediction at Gobbler’s Knob.
“The people who have won this award are very active in the community,” said PGC Executive Director Katie Donald. “They have made large contributions, time and effort, to increasing the overall way of life for our residents.”
Man and Woman of the Year forms can be picked up and returned at the GHC Headquarters and the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. All nominations must be sealed and submitted to the PCOC by noon on Friday.
“Accomplishments of the individuals have been varied over the years,” Donald said. “Some of the recipients have won statewide awards, and others have been just an exceptional community member.”
Nominees are generally men and women involved in local nonprofit organizations, Donald says, or just people who donate a lot of their time to doing good things for others.
“The people who should be nominated are those that strive to make a difference — someone who tries to make a difference in all that they do,” Donald said.
People are also able to nominate a Groundhog Ambassador by contacting the GHC or visiting www.groundhog.org. All nominations must be submitted by Jan. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.