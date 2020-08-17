PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce will be hosting bring-your-own-chair bingo at Barclay Square Tuesday evening.
Katie Laska, the chamber president, requested use of the park during the Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting on Tuesday. The event will allow social distancing in the park, while still having fun.
Bingo will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. This will be a one time event for the chamber to see what participation is like and how the event goes.
“Everyone will bring their lawn chair or a blanket and we’ll practice social distancing,” Katie Laska.
Laska said the chamber will take care of insurance for the event and will clean up the park after.
“I think this is a great idea. It shows unity and togetherness and I think that’s what we need right now, I think it’s a great idea, said Mayor Richard Alexander.