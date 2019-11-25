PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Christian School filled its cafeteria with children and their moms and plenty of paint Thursday evening.
The school staged a “Mommy and Me Paint Night” as a fundraiser for the school’s gymnasium remodel project. The event was organized by the school’s Partners in Education (PIE) group, its version of a PTO or Parent Teacher Organization.
The class was led by artist Kelly Porada, who prepared a penguin painting for the class. Each child and mom had their own canvas that would have a penguin on it, and would coincide with one another by the end of the class.
Porada has been engaged in art for 28 years, and is the owner of Kelly’s Arts and Crafts. She has only conducted a class as large as this one once before, for Lisa’s Ladybugs. She prepared stencils for the project to help the class run smoothly.
“They can personalize it with their own colors to make them the artist. That’s what I tell people, I want them to make it their own,” Porada said.
There were 30 spots available for the class, and it was open to the public. This was the first big fundraiser for the gym restoration.
“It needs painted and maybe a new floor. Just a little facelift,” Holly Limerick said, the president of PIE and school secretary.
The event was sold out, and PIE members are considering this event for future fundraisers.