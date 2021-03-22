PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Christian School recently received donations from local businesses through the Central Pennsylvania Scholarship Fund to benefit the students and families who attend the school.
The Central Pennsylvania Scholarship Fund is a fund that businesses can donate to in the name of a specific school, and have that money go to a chosen school to pay for tuition. School Administrator Brenda Troutman said Marion Center Bank routinely uses this fund to donate to the Punxsutawney Christian School annually.
This year, the bank donated a total of $19,000 to PCS through the fund. The school also received donations from Marcus and Mack and S&T Bank through the fund as well.
“This fund is specifically a scholarship fund, so it goes straight to our families,” Troutman said. “We don’t typically give out enough to cover a full-ride scholarship, but depending on how many families apply and how much funding we get, that determines what each family gets.”
The amount given to the families also depends on their income and how many students are enrolled at the school.
PCS tuition also depends on what grade a child is in, and if they are part-time students or not. A preschool student is $3,780 per year, a part-time student is $2,457, elementary students pay $3,735, and high school students pay $4,050.
The school sends information home with their students when the money becomes available, letting parents know they can apply for the scholarship.
“We wait until we know we have the funds, and then we contact the families,” Troutman explained.
The school sends the information to parents through many avenues, including using the school’s messenger app.
“Every bit is definitely helpful,” Troutman said.
She and the school are grateful to all the businesses in town which donate to the school each year, and help lessen the burden of tuition on families.