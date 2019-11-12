PUNXSUTAWNEY — A fire broke out Tuesday evening at the Albion Heights United Methodist Church, sending most of the Jefferson County fire departments and a few Clearfield crews to attack the blaze.
According to Punxsutawney Fire Chief Bryan Smith, the first units were on scene a few minutes before 6 p.m. Central, Elk Run, Lindsey, McCalmont, Big Run, Brookville, Oliver, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Perry, Pine Creek, Knox, Summerville, Goodwill Hose Company, Rescue Hose and Ladder, and Sandy were all called out to respond or be on standby.
Smith said the fire had started in the rear addition of the church, which is a wooden structure added to a brick building. He believes the addition was added to the church in the 50s.
“No fire got into the sanctuary, and we got as much of the stuff like bibles out as soon as we could,” Smith said.
The firemen had some trouble with getting through the steel roof, and the old tin ceiling in the sanctuary to make sure the fire hadn’t spread.
“I would say the addition is a total loss,” Smith said. “The sanctuary had a lot of heat and smoke, it was completely full of smoke.”
He said it looked like there had been a mural in the alcove behind the pulpit, but it was mostly black by the time the fire was under control.
The fire departments cleared the scene around 11 p.m. after a five-hour fight. The fire is currently being investigated by the State Police Fire Marshal with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.