PUNXSUTAWNEY — The New Beginnings Church in Punxsutawney is going to have a late Easter celebration now that the shutdown is lifted.
The church will celebrate this Sunday with a play, Easter and Beyond. There will be two performances of the play at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
“I think people missed celebrating Easter and this play goes beyond Easter which I think is pretty cool. We have some amazing stories to tell,” Pastor Devin Wintermyer said.
Act one of the play will take viewers through Jesus’ final moments and resurrection, the event Easter is based on. Act two shows how this comment in time still affects people today.
“This will be the fourth year we have done this, but every year we add new things. This year we have eight scenes and six are new or majorly changed,” Wintermyer said.
He said act two will have songs that match with real life stories from people in the congregation to show that miracles still happen today. Planning for the play began in January and practices began in March.
“When one of the cast was practicing his part last week, he broke down in tears while practicing because it was so real to him,” Wintermyer said.
He said the real life testimonials make for an emotional performance for both the actors and the viewer. This play will touch both people who know a lot about Easter and those who know very little, according to the pastor.
The play will be free to public, and will be held at the church at 2785 Walston Road in Punxsutawney.
“The last song by the youth department is a show stopper and is a surprise,” Wintermyer said.