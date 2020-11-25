PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club will have the Circle of Trees Ceremony on Saturday at 6 p.m. following Santa Claus’ arrival to Barclay Square.
The Light Up Ceremony and Santa Claus coming through town will be the only events happening in town for the start of the holiday season with the canceling of the Home for the Holidays Parade.
The Rotary Club chose Christmas on Broadway as the theme for trees this year. There are 15 entries in the contest this year. Of these, six of them are in the children’s category, and the remaining nine are adult organizations.
“With the actual ceremony, everything will be done a little bit differently just to make sure everyone is socially distanced,” said Lacy Bair of the Punxsutawney Rotary Club.
This year, everyone participating was given a week from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20 to set up and decorate their tree to ensure everyone wasn’t in the park decorating at the same time.
“The trees are covered, and will be uncovered Friday before noon to be judged and pick the winners,” Bair said.
The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. after Santa arrives in Barclay Square. All the trees in the circle and the big community tree in the center will be lit for Light Up Night, even without the Home for the Holidays Parade.
The winners will be announced following the lighting and will be awarded cash prizes.