PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney is the first branch location of CNB Bank to feature SMART Centers, which are kiosks meant to make banking more convenient while still offering face-to-face interaction.
This new feature comes with the opening of CNB’s new location at 200 E. Mahoning St., which was previously a PNC Bank.
“We’re really excited about our new SMART stations, these SMART stations basically replace what you would see in a normal drive-up with the tubes, so when you’re frequenting the office the tubes are no longer there, but we actually have the SMART stations that look to the naked eye almost like an ATM,” White said.
The SMART stations will increase the bank’s availability to the public, offering a live representative before and after the lobby hours for the bank. A live representative will be available through the SMART station from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“All you have to do is touch the screen and a bank representative that’s live will be there within seconds to assist you. They can see you, you can see them, it’s a very personable experience, and they can do much more than what a traditional ATM would be able to offer,” White said.
These stations are a newer idea, and the bank has only had access to the equipment for about a year. The bankers who will help with the SMART station are not housed in the Punxsutawney branch, but are employees of CNB Bank at other locations.
The bank lobby has been closed to the public since first opening a few weeks ago because of the coronavirus. White said many of the staff members would go out to assist patrons with the new machine during this period, teaching them how it works.
CNB Divisional President Dustin Minarchick said CNB does not have a definite date they will be reopening, but that work is being done behind the scenes for this.
“The community has done a very good job adapting to them,” White said. “It was new obviously, you’re learning, but for the most part everybody was very impressed with it, and it is really neat and cutting edge, but I think the big thing to highlight there is we didn’t lose sight of the people. You’re not just talking to a computer, you’re talking to a real person and that’s the way we want to do our banking we’re a small town bank, we’re a community-focused bank and that’s what we want to continue to be.”
He said that while the bank wants to remain people focused, they also want to give the tech solutions for those who choose to do their banking online, and have such options for convenience purposes.
The SMART Centers help the bank be appealing to both audiences who might miss the face-to-face interaction of walking into the bank, or can just use the ATM functions for convenience.