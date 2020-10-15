PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council adopted the Borough of Punxsutawney Code of Ethics during a meeting on Tuesday, and denounced the alleged words of Bill Williams during a live stream.
During the president’s report, Council President Michele “Boo” Lorenzo presented Resolution 2020-10 to adopt the code of ethics relating to borough officials.
A copy of the new code of ethics was presented to each of the borough council members. The motion to adopt the code of ethics was approved by council, with one council member, Williams, opposing the vote.
A second resolution was presented by Lorenzo, Resolution 2020-11, censuring councilman Williams for alleged actions and words spoken during a live stream.
“This states the resolution of the Punxsutawney Borough Council censuring councilman Bill Williams, whereas last month councilman Bill Williams appeared on a live social media broadcast, and was introduced as a council person, and whereas disgusting and derogatory comments were made during this broadcast against the Punxsutawney Borough and employees. Whereas councilman Williams appears smiling and laughing while these comments were being made, and agreeing with the comments being made,” Lorenzo read during the meeting.
The behavior was called inappropriate, and she called for an apology from Williams, which he has not yet given.
“Borough Council has no power over councilman Williams’ actions, but does have the power to publicly denounce his conduct and issue as a resolution a censure,” Lorenzo said.
The resolution was approved by council, with Williams being the only opposing vote once again.
The newly-passed code of ethics requires borough employees to abide by laws and policies established by the borough council, strive for civil conduct and refrain from public false or derogatory comments against fellow council members, board and authority members, or borough employees, refuse gifts made for influence over their official actions, not use the power of public office to solicit contributions by employees on behalf of any candidate, and disclose any potential conflict during legislative actions.
A copy of the code of ethics was filed with borough Secretary Billie Kinnan and is available for inspection.