PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council found a slight issue during the update from the EADS Group on the Indiana Street water and sewer project during last week’s council meeting.
Zac Sansom, and engineer with the EADS Group design consulting firm, gave an update about the bids received for the project. He recommended the council accept the low bid from Kukurin Contracting for $1,242,424. After extensive discussion on the project, council accepted this bid.
While reviewing the bids, council realized that the project had not been bid for the full length of the waterline they were hoping to replace with the project.
“Is this going to take care of the upper end that we talked about before? Do we have to start over, or I don’t understand here,” asked council member Jim Bianco.
Somewhere along the way, an additional 300 feet was left out of the bid that would run the line the full length to include the last couple of properties not tied into the sewer system. Ingham and Sons Automotive has been the landmark for the starting point to the borough council up to this point. The starting point listed on the bid is a manhole cover about 300 feet below this property on the hill.
“What I would recommend with that is talk to the contractor. Once the contract is awarded, talk to the contractor about doing additional work, and they will change with that,” Sansom said.
Council member Larry Chenoga was particularly troubled by this, as he has been working on this project as a council member since 2012.
“Nobody’s ever told me, until Zac walked me up there and said ‘we’re going to start from here,’ and I said ‘well when did this all change?’ because I’ve been dealing with this for nine years now, and I was never told we were going to start from where we’re starting,” Chenoga said.
To start the entire bid process over, council would have to reject the current bids, update the plan, and readvertise for bids for the project. Borough Secretary Billie Kinnan said this would be a costly process.
“It would be more cost effective and smarter to just, once they get here and get the equipment to see how much it would be to run the line up further,” said council member Justin Cameron.
Chenoga believes part of the problem is that the council has changed engineers for the project four times since beginning. All have come from the EADS Group, and have been a result of retirements, transfers, and personnel changes. Chenoga did say the Sansom is doing the best he can, and the two had talked extensively about the project recently.
Sansom explained that previous councils had decided to only replace the existing line, and not add any line to the sewer system. By this standard, the project is stopped about 300 feet short of what council expected because this is where the existing sewer lines stops, according to Sansom.
Chenoga also brought up the possibility of a contingency fee for the project, saying he would not approve anything with a contingency fee involved.
“They bid this job at this price, they’re going to do that job at that price,” Chenoga said. “They’re not going to come here before council and say ‘well, we need more money, we didn’t bid for this. We didn’t expect this.’”