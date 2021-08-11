PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Police Department requested to open negotiations about starting wages during the Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting Monday evening.
Police Lieutenant Frank Wittenburg attended the council meeting on behalf of the police department, requesting the police contract be opened for negotiations to be made. He specified the department only wanted to negotiate its starting wages for new officers, and it would not impact any other officers.
This discussion was sparked by former officer Brittany Gray, who recently left the department for a higher paying position with the Clarion Borough Police Department. Gray was sworn in as a full-time officer with the Punxsutawney police last March.
“So basically what we’re asking for, we’ve lost Brittany Gray as an officer, she went to another department. We’re down an officer, so what we’re trying to do is prevent these officers from jumping ship. We put a lot of time and money into these officers in training and outfitting. She left us with about a $3,500 equipment bill,” said Borough Manager Toby Santik.
Wittenburg put the pay discrepancy into perspective by comparing Gray’s new position with an officer who has been with the borough for a decade.
“Brittany Gray left for Clarion Borough, she’s starting at $42,430 a year. Pat Renwick started in 2009 and in 2019 after 10 years, he still makes less money than Brittany Gray. That’s a hard sell,” Wittenburg said.
Council Member Larry Chenoga said he wanted further discussion on the topic before a motion was approved, saying he found it unfair to raise the police department wages while leaving the public works’ wages the same.
“Your starting salary right now for a new officer is $33,257.16. They want to raise this up to around $40,000 is what I’m hearing. That being said, the public works’ contract, they took it on the chin this year because of COVID-19. So, if you’re going to open that contract, I want to open public works’ contract also. I think this is very unfair to create a starting wage of $40,000 when the average wage in Punxsutawney for somebody living here is only around $25,000,“ Chenoga said.
According to Chenoga, the budget for the police department is currently $762,108, and the borough took in $1,805,000 last year. He also questioned if the officers who have been there for 18 to 20 years would “stand still” for the starting wages being increased without their wages being raised.
Wittenburg said the other officers were OK with only the starting wages being raised. Mayor Richard Alexander said comparing the public works and the police department was like comparing apples and oranges.
“Most of you have been here when I first became mayor and it was a constant merry-go-round of training police officers and then going elsewhere, and they had the training. We paid for the training for them to go elsewhere. The reason why? The base pay,” Alexander said.
He also said it was a “travesty” that the borough can’t come close to keeping someone in the borough rather than training new people.
“There have been a lot of good officers here that have come and gone. They would have liked to stay here, and I don’t blame them for going somewhere else where they can get more money. Now if you want to continue with that process to have this constant training and spending money… you’re going to spend more money than you would hiring a part-time person and it’s a proven fact,” Alexander said.
Both Alexander and Wittenburg said that police Chief Matt Conrad had put in a lot of effort over the last few years to cut the department’s overtime down, which is now almost non-existent. Alexander said they would be wasting more money continuously training new officers to leave the borough for better pay, and paying overtime when they couldn’t keep enough officers employed.
Councilmember Daniel Gordon also pointed to a few years ago when the borough was having to use part-time officers to fill full-time officer vacancies.
“Chief Conrad has worked tirelessly to reduce both the overtime and that part-time position with full-time officers that are dedicated to the community,” Gordon said. “Unfortunately the outside world is creeping into our small little village in Western Pennsylvania.”
Alexander also pointed to the fact that since hiring Gray last year, there had been very little overtime on the mayor’s report each month.
“In three or four years, there’s going to be at least three officers retiring. What are you going to do then?,” Alexander said. “You have no stability, that’s what you have. And I’ll say it again, it’s a travesty.”
Santik clarified that they are not going immediately to $40,000, and that it would be a negotiation.
The council motioned to open the contract for discussion, and passed this motion with only Chenoga opposing the action.