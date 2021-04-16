PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Manager Toby Santik, at this week’s council meeting, reported an issue with the Indiana Street Sewer Line Replacement Project.
Two weeks ago, Santik said that Peoples Gas asked him about replacing the gas lines on the street following the project. The company is planning to install some of the gas lines on Indiana Street.
Santik spoke with field supervisor Phil Daugherty about what is going to be done.
“If we pave that road, in the past, what we’ve seen is it gets torn back up again, and we’re not going to do that,” Santik said.
There will be 32 new gas laterals starting at Shermerhorn Avenue and going south up the hill.
Santik said he spoke with Daugherty again and said he told him that as soon as Kukurin was done, Peoples should have been there doing work. Daugherty was not able to give Santik a date that they would be starting the work.
He asked the council if they wanted to continue with paving, and said he wanted borough Solicitor Nick Gianvito to find out if they could hold Peoples liable for any damage that may be done to a road.
“Well, we don’t want to pave it and then dig it up again,” said council member Jim Bianco.
Council member Justin Cameron said he would be in favor of paving if Peoples will be held responsible to redo whatever is torn up. Santik said he does not know the legality of the council holding Peoples accountable.
The council was in agreement that if the company would be fully repaving the road and not just patching it, they would approve paving it ahead of Peoples completing their work. They voted to table the issue and have a special meeting later after there is more information on the project.
According to the engineer’s report that Santik provided, as of March 2, all storm sewer lines, manholes and inlets have been installed and all laterals have been reconnected.
A substantial completion walkthrough with Kukurin Contracting and the borough was done on March 12, and restoration began on April 6. Additional restoration will take place following paving restoration.
The borough council approved the final request for payment for $131,893.09 from PennVEST. This is the final payment for the actual sewer line project, and does not include the restoration project.
The contractor for the restoration requested a time extension for the project since asphalt plants did not open until April. Kukurin requested the date be extended to May 31, which the council approved.