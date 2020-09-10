PUNXSUTAWNEY — A concerned citizen returned to the Punxsutawney Borough Council to ask some more questions about the council’s recent reorganization, and the ethics of how it was conducted.
Patty Penman took the podium once again to question the scenario that led to council voting in favor of reorganization to remove Bill Williams as president. She said she has had several people approach her to ask what it was that made Williams so mad when he allegedly barged into a union negotiation meeting.
Williams said nothing in response to these questions, but President Michele “Boo” Lorenzo answered.
“The answer that I can honestly give… I really don’t know the exact reason why he was so upset, I just know that it occurred with a lot of obscenities and ‘I’m resigning’ and ‘I’m done with this,’” Lorenzo said. “Things just weren’t moving fast enough.”
Penman also questioned why the previous vice president Jim Bianco wasn’t given the position of president if the council felt Williams was no longer fit for the position. Lorenzo said the council can decide to reorganize at any time as long as the majority votes in favor of it.
She clarified that it had nothing to do with anything Bianco had done, rather the reorganization was the way the council chose to handle the situation.
“At any point, any council member can start a meeting, and suggest a reorganization. If they get four council members to vote yes to reorganize, any person that sits in president, vice president, or pro tem can be removed at any time,” said Billie Kinnan, borough secretary. “Four council members have to agree to do that.”
She also explained that if they get three votes one way and three votes another, the mayor acts as the tiebreaker for them.
Kinnan also explained that Lorenzo has the least amount of power on the council as the president, as the president is not allowed to make any motions. The president has no authority over any council members or borough employees.
“Again, the main goal for anybody who sits on this side of this room is to work with this community to try to make things better. It’s not an easy job, but we need to work together,” Lorenzo said.
Penman said she felt it was her job to ask these questions as a taxpayer, and Lorenzo said the council wants her to, and will give the best answers they can to any issues. She also said there are always two sides to the story.