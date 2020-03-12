PUNXSUTAWNEY — A resident returned to the Punxsutawney Council Tuesday evening to revisit the zoning of her small pet grooming business.
Katie Hind returned to to find out what her options may be. Hind would like to move her business to her home on State Street rather than have to rent space for the business she considers a hobby.
Council Member Justin Cameron said he intended to address the issue under new business, but since Hind had come back, he shared an ordinance he had looked into to allow low impact businesses in residential areas.
“I would like to change our ordinance to accommodate low-impact home based businesses. I’ve done some research and there’s a number of boroughs in the area that have something like this in their zoning ordinances,” Cameron said.
He said he found one from Ebensburg that he believes would be a good starting point.
Michele Lorenzo, who is a council member and on the Planning and Zoning Committee, again referred to the Traditional Neighborhood Development style to which she referred at the group’s last meeting.
The ordinance Cameron found will have to be presented to the Planning and Zoning Committee during their next meeting for evaluation. He requested a recommendation be made to the committee that the ordinance be changed for the improvement of small business in town.
“In order to hopefully facilitate commerce, I think it’s time to change the ordinance to accommodate some kind of low-impact home based businesses,” Cameron said.
Council members told Hind they would keep her informed of the progress in developing a new ordinance. Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito told her the best option right now would be to wait while council looks into changes.