PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council voted against the pay request made by the EADS Group for the Indiana Street project during the meeting Tuesday evening.
Engineer Zac Sansom with the EADS Group provided an update on the project during the meeting. As part of his update, he asked the council for approval of a pay request for $138,518.08.
“With the closing of the PennVEST loan, I do have a request for the approval of a pay request in the amount of $138,518.08. This pay request is to cover the legal fees and engineering fees to get from the design to bidding to where we are now,” Sansom said.
This amount is a cumulative total over the last three years of the project, as it was started in 2017. He said the group has not collected on any of the invoices since the start. He asked the council to submit this to PennVEST for reimbursement for the borough.
After being motioned and seconded, there were some oppositions made by some of the council. A roll call vote was called for the motion.
In roll call vote, council members Larry Chenoga, Bill Williams, Cindy Rebuck, and Michele Lorenzo voted no, while James Bianco, Daniel Gordon, and Justin Cameron voted yes, failing to carry the motion.
According to Borough Manager Toby Santik, this does not affect the work being done, and there will be a meeting between borough officials and representatives of the EADS Group to discuss the charges.
Sansom said the company made its final PennVEST call on Oct. 22. On Nov. 18 there will be a PA One Call Complex meeting and a construction meeting with the contractor. He said the contractor will be able to begin work immediately following this.
The contract gives them until about mid-March of 2021 to complete the project.
East End PlaygroundSansom also provided an update on the East End Playground. The EADS Group has been given verbal approval to bid out the work for the tennis courts. Once this is finalized, they will send it to bid.
Sansom said they are hoping to have the bids for approval during the January meeting. No physical work will be done until 2021.
“Well we’re going for year number four now. Maybe we’ll get something done in year four. We’ve been messing around with this for three years. Hopefully we’ll get it done this year,” Santik said.