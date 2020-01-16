PUNXSUTAWNEY — The leadership of the Punxustawney Borough Council changed during the group’s reorganization meeting, but only after several tie votes.
During the reorganization meeting Jan. 6, each of the three leadership positions saw two candidates nominated, and each vote ended in a tie in the course of roll call votes. A vacant council seat left by former member Toby Santik moving to the Borough Manager position meant there was no seventh member during the casting of votes. Mayor Richard Alexander was called on to break the tie each time, resulting in new leadership roles for the council.
Newly elected member Bill Williams was nominated for the council president’s position as was incumbent Council President Larry Chenoga. In a roll call vote Williams, Jim Bianco, and Jeanne Porada cast votes for Williams, while Chenoga, Cindy Rebuck and Justin Cameron voted for Chenoga. Alexander cast his vote for Williams, saying the borough needed a change.
The vote for vice president was almost an exact repeat of the vote for president. Bianco and Rebuck were nominated for the position, with Williams’ backers voting for Bianco, and Chenoga’s voting for Rebuck. Again, Alexander was the tie breaker, voting for Bianco for the same reason he chose Williams.
Justin Cameron was the only nominee for council president pro-tem, and was elected on a 5-1 vote, casting the only vote against himself to add some humor to the meeting.
The council then acted to appoint former council member Michele Lorenzo to the vacant seat left by Santik. Lorenzo, who ran but failed to secure re-election to the council in November, submitted the only letter of interest in the position. On a unanimous vote, she was returned to a seat on the council.