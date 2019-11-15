PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council swore in new member Bill Williams at the start of their November meeting on Tuesday evening.
The meeting started with the resignation of council member Toby Santik after he was approved as the new borough manager during a special meeting on Oct. 29.
Williams took his oath to serve the community, and took his seat with the rest of council for his first meeting.
A motion was then made to appoint Justin Cameron the vice president of the council until the end of the year, which was approved. The council also voted to appoint Michele Lorenzo as pro tem until the end of the year.
Jason Martino addressed the council once again about the progress of the dog park since he presented the council about the project a few months ago. Several council members visited the DuBois City dog park, hear how it is run and hear any problems that there may be.
Santik spoke about the trip, and said the facility is very well-maintained. Council members spoke with DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio while in DuBois about possible problems. Suplizio told them as long as the park has been in existence, the city has had no complaints or problems that have required police involvement.
“There are explicit rules that if not followed you will be banned,” Santik said. “What I saw was a very well maintained and thought out park area. Quite frankly I was impressed with it.”
The council has also sent out letters to the property owners surrounding the area they are considering for the park, which is a lot behind Neko’s Restaurant.
“We have no letters of opposition to the park and no letters in favor. We did receive a couple letters, one proposing to sell us a piece of property that we don’t own from down there, and another one to possibly turn over a property to us that the solicitor is looking into,” interim borough Manager Jim Nelles said.
Council President Larry Chenoga said the council is going to move forward with creating a set of rules and regulations before they make a vote on the park. He said the rules are going to be strict, and they will be strongly enforced if the park comes to fruition. He said they are moving forward slowly, but they are moving forward.